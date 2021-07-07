Govt. slashes betterment fee for single site, layout approval

MANGALURU

07 July 2021 18:12 IST

The State government has reduced the betterment fee payable for approving all types of single sites and layouts and for approving change of land users in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Local Planning Area, according to Chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Ravishankar Mijar.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that the fee has been reduced under the Karnataka Planning Authorities (Second Amendment) Rules 2021.

For example, the betterment fee payable for approving a five cents of single site in an area where each cent of land costs ₹6 lakh, the applicant needed to pay ₹33,000 as fee. Now, the same has been reduced to ₹6,800, effective June 21, 2021.

He said that MUDA had written to the government on August 31, 2020 requesting it to reduce the fee which was heavy for the common man to bear.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraju agreed to the request and subsequently, the government issued the notification revising the fee last month.

Mr. Mijar said that the draft of the revised Master Plan III for Mangaluru Local Planning Area will be finalised within three months from now. The base map of the plan is ready and the existing land use survey has been completed to an extent of 75%. Stakeholders and elected representatives will be consulted before sending the final draft to the government for its approval.

Truck terminal

Mr. Mijar said that MUDA is scouting for land near Mangaluru Special Econonomic Zone area to develop a truck terminal on about 30 acres of land. In addition, it has plans to build truck bays on Mangaluru-Kasaragod, Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Moodbidri national highways.

Commissioner of MUDA G.T. Dinesh Kumar was present.