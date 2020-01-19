Mangaluru

Govt. should withdraw CAA: Muslim committee

K.S. Mohammed Masood, president of Muslim Central Committee, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

K.S. Mohammed Masood, president of Muslim Central Committee, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Union Government should withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi said here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons, Ibrahim Kodijal, vice-president of the committee, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should reconsider the government’s decision.

K.S. Mohammed Masood, president of the committee, said that the committee will wait for some time before announcing its future course of action as the CAA issue has now reached the Supreme Court.

Mr. Masood said that the rally organised by the committee at Adyar in the city on January 15 to oppose the CAA, NRC and NPA was a huge success.

