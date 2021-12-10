Govt. should put an end to forcible conversion: seer

‘Such attempts will lead to familial discord’

The State Government should enact anti-religious conversion law to put an end to religious conversion through force or inducements, said Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami in Udupi on Thursday.

Regretting the death of four persons of a family after what is said an attempt to convert a woman in Mangaluru on Wednesday, the swamiji said that attempts to convert people through force or inducements will lead to discord in families and in society.

“The government should bring in a law to bar forcible conversion,” he said.

Condemning the action of the State Government in providing eggs to students in schools, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the government should not try to force a change in food habits of children.

Schools are meant to provide education and not to change children’s food habit. If the government wants to provide eggs to children, it may provide equivalent money to those who consume it. The government should stop open distribution of eggs in schools, he said.

No evidence

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the ongoing investigation of the death of Nagesh Shiraguppi, his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and their two children has so far not revealed anything about what is said attempts to convert Vijayalakshmi.

Shiraguppi is said to have left a note and also sent a voice message to the police about what he thought attempts to convert his wife before, according to the police, killing her and their two children. The police said that he hanged himself to death.

“We have so far not found evidence to support Shiraguppi’s note that mentions the attempt to convert Vijayalakshmi,” Mr. Kumar said.

The woman who is accused of attempting to convert Vijayalakshmi told the police that she only paid wages to Vijayalakshmi for the latter’s work as a maid, while denying the charge of religious conversion.

Mr. Kumar said that Vijayalakshmi had confided with people close to her about harassment by her husband and had also expressed her intention to divorce him.

And, Shiraguppi had enquired with his employer about an advocate for divorcing his wife, he added.

The police are waiting for the arrival of Shiraguppi’s family members to conduct post-mortem, Mr. Kumar added.