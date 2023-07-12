Govt. should not take hasty decision on promulgating UCC, says Catholic Sabha

July 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The central committee of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, a Christian organisation, said on Wednesday that if the Union government is serious enough on bringing out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) it should first circulate its draft law for discussion among citizens and invite suggestions. The government should not take a hasty decision on the same.

Addressing presspersons here, president Alwyn D’Souza said that the government’s recent pointer towards a UCC has created confusion among different communities.

The Law Commission of India circulating a questionnaire and asking the views of different communities on the same is not enough.

“When cultural practices and religious practices in the country are so diverse and distinct, the personal laws are required to protect those practices,” he said.

Many supporters who have been batting for the promulgation of the UCC argue that the personal laws are riddled with biases and discrimination of different kinds and especially on women and UCC is a must to ameliorate their conditions. Any discrimination or error in any law could be rectified by bringing about an amendment. And removing personal laws is not a solution.

Even though most of the laws in India are uniformly applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion, caste, class, race etc. only the personal laws which form part of their respective customs and traditions have been distinct in respect to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

The personal laws were enacted for preservation of customs and practices of various communities as most of these customs and practices are totally different and distinct from one religion to the other.

Removing personal laws will be detrimental to the customs and practices of communities which have been following these customs from time immemorial, Mr. D’Souza said.

The distinct culture, traditions, religious beliefs etc has been protected by the Constitution through its fundamental rights. Even while framing the Constitution, unity in diversity was the motto, he said.

