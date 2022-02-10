Govt. should identify organisations fuelling hijab row, says BJP

MANGALURU

10 February 2022 00:02 IST

‘It is a matter of concern that sharp weapons were found during a protest in Kundapur’

BJP Dakshina Kannada unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri said on Wednesday that the State Government should investigate and trace the communal forces and political parties that are fuelling the hijab controversy.

In a statement, Mr. Moodbidri said that the way the issue is being flagged internationally indicated that there is a conspiracy by a communal organisation to fuel protests in different parts of the State. The protests are receiving support from a political party and it is a matter of concern that sharp weapons were found in people who took part in the recent protest outside the Government Pre University College in Kundapur in Udupi district.

The State Government should take action against those who are fuelling the protests and creating law and order problem, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Moodbidri said that many educational institutions have barred wearing hijab in classrooms. Many countries too have banned the use of hijab. But some forces continue to raise the issue of hijab and create unrest in society.

The BJP, he said, is a party that banned Triple Talaq and upheld the rights of Muslim women. Commending the decision of Government PU College for Women, Udupi, in asking students to comply with the dress code, Mr. Moodbidri said that the State Government was right in passing the order asking students in government colleges to comply with the dress code.