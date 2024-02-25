Govt. should frame policy for addressing unemployment: Nagamohan Das

February 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Youth should raise their voice in a democratic way to prevail upon the government to frame a policy to address the impending issue of unemployment, said former Karnataka High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Inaugurating the three-day 12th State-level conference of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Mr. Das said unemployment continues to be a major concern of the youth. Several graduates lack skills necessary to take up jobs on offer. Lack or absence of employment will lead to increase in corruption, crime, communal incidents and narcotic crime. To prevent youth from getting into destructive activities, the government should come out with a policy to use youth for development of the nation.

The former High Court judge said nearly 70% of youth are denied higher education. The youth lack equal education facility as rich, middle class and poor go to different schools. This was affecting harmony among students. The new education policy has failed to look at disparity in education facilities, he said.

Referring to the progress the country made since adoption of the Constitution in 1956, Mr. Das said it is imperative for youth to read, understand and act according to the Constitution. “Youth should come out of the trap created by illusion of communalism and raise voice for the issues that concern them,” he said.

Earlier, retired IAS official A.B. Ibrahim, who presided over the function, said the three-day conference should delve into cause for increase in communal incidents and attacks on women in the last three decades in Dakshina Kannada. It should also find out reason as to why harmony among communities is losing out drastically. The cause for lack of prosperity of Mangaluru International Airport and Mangaluru Port should also be found out and made public, he said.

The book “Vishavatti Suduvalli” on former Bajrang Dal activist Mahendra Kumar written by journalist Naveen Soorinje was released. Also “V.D. Savarkar: Elu Mithyagalu”, the Kannada adaptation of the book by Shamshul Islam, was released. Muneer Katipalla, president, Karnataka unit of the DYFI, was present.