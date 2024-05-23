Govt. should extend Jyothi Sanjeevini health scheme to teachers in aided private education institutes, says Dhananjay Sarji

The BJP candidate contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency Dhananjay Sarji said on Thursday, May 23, that the State government should extend the Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Assurance Scheme to teachers in government-aided private education institutes.

Addressing a joint press conference with S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates for Legislative Council elections from South West Teachers’ Constituency in Udupi, Dr. Sarji said that presently the scheme is meant for only government employees including teachers in government education insitutes.

He said that about two lakh women and 1.70 lakh men become graduates every year in the State. Hence, there is a need for upgrading the skill development centres whereby the graduates can be transformed into industry-ready to get employed.

The Congress is running a “pickpocket” government in the State by reducing the grants meant for education and healthcare sectors, he said.

Mr. Gowda said that thousands of people had donated their land for opening schools in villages, but now the government is not bothered when such aided schools get closed due to lack of government support.

He also said that there are only 20% of regular teachers in government schools, while 80% are guest teachers. However, guest teachers have no job security and social security benefits.