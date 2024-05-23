GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Govt. should extend Jyothi Sanjeevini health scheme to teachers in aided private education institutes, says Dhananjay Sarji

Published - May 23, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP candidate contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency Dhananjay Sarji and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates from South West Teachers’ Constituency and S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC, addressing a joint press meet in Udupi on Thursday, May 23. ​

The BJP candidate contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency Dhananjay Sarji and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates from South West Teachers’ Constituency and S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC, addressing a joint press meet in Udupi on Thursday, May 23. ​ | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The BJP candidate contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency Dhananjay Sarji said on Thursday, May 23, that the State government should extend the Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Assurance Scheme to teachers in government-aided private education institutes.

Addressing a joint press conference with S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates for Legislative Council elections from South West Teachers’ Constituency in Udupi, Dr. Sarji said that presently the scheme is meant for only government employees including teachers in government education insitutes.

He said that about two lakh women and 1.70 lakh men become graduates every year in the State. Hence, there is a need for upgrading the skill development centres whereby the graduates can be transformed into industry-ready to get employed.

The Congress is running a “pickpocket” government in the State by reducing the grants meant for education and healthcare sectors, he said.

Mr. Gowda said that thousands of people had donated their land for opening schools in villages, but now the government is not bothered when such aided schools get closed due to lack of government support.

He also said that there are only 20% of regular teachers in government schools, while 80% are guest teachers. However, guest teachers have no job security and social security benefits.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.