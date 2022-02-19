Govt. should chalk out taluk-specific farming programmes, says former judge

Retired judge of Karnataka High Court H.N. Nagamohandas said here on Friday that the government should chalk out taluk-specific farming programmes to strengthen farmers economically.

Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on farming sector organised by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) in memory of farmers’ leader late K. S. Puttanniah, Mr. Nagamohandas said that taluk-specific programmes should be launched after identifying taluk-specific crops and testing the local soil condition.

If farmers went bankrupt it affected the entire country and the government, he said stressing upon the economic security of farmers.

The former judge said that the Green Revolution helped the country to increase its food production and achieve self-sufficiency. It helped reduce hunger and poverty. But at the same time it also affected the fertility of soil due to increased application of chemicals and chemical fertilisers and the over-exploitation of ground water. Loss of soil fertility has affected the food production and economy of farmers. But none of the farmers, like some industrialists, have approached the court or the government stating that they have become bankrupt.

Stating that suicides by farmers who are unable to repay their farming loans are a matter of concern, the former judge said that the government should come to the rescue of farmers.

He said that the State government should withdraw the amendments made to the APMC Act and Land Reforms Act in the interest of farmers. More agro-processing industries should be set up, he said.

The State president of the KRRS Badagalapura Nagendra presided. Its State general secretary Ravikiran Punacha spoke on the occasion.