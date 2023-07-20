Govt. school students transplant paddy shoots

July 20, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of making students aware of agricultural life skill and culture, students from Government Higher Primary School, Moodambailu, Bantwal, on Thursday were involved in paddy transplantation in nearby Punacha village. Some of the students were also involved in preservation of jackfruit.

As many as 37 students and three teachers took part in the paddy sowing activity in the farm of Shivaram Naika in Punacha, about a km away from the school. Every year, Mr. Naika and his four family members grow sapling and sow it during monsoon.

“We heard they were transplanting paddy shoots in a small portion of farm land. We approached Mr. Naika, who agreed to involve children in the transplanting activity,” said Aravind Kudla, headmaster of the school. The students from Class 1 to VIII, along with Mr. Kudla and two other teachers, joined Mr. Naika and his four family members in paddy shoot transplantation in water-filled field paddy fields for two hours. After transplantation, the students had a sumptuous meal at Mr. Naika’s house.

“As the custom goes, these students will be invited for the harvest of the crop, which comes three months later,” Mr. Kudla said. While enjoying transplanting of paddy shoots, children had a closer look at earthworms and other microorganisms, he added.

After return to the school, around 15 students from Class VI to VIII removed the pulp from 23 jackfruits given by parents and preserved it by putting it in a container filled with salt. This pulp will be used as vegetable for midday meals, Mr. Kudla said.