Govt. school adds fun to bridge course learning

As part of the weekly basic science activity, students from Classes 6 to 8 of Government Higher Primary School in Moodambailu in Sullia taluk received last week a link related to creating spinner out of plastic bottles. This video was among the several available on Arvind Gupta Toys YouTube channel.

Having watched the videos, Class 8 student S. Madhushree and Class 7 student Manvith from Punacha village were among those who made these spinners. They decorated the blades of the spinners and sent short videos of their work back to their teachers.

In relation to the lesson on Panchayats in Social Science subject, teachers on Thursday asked the higher primary students to mention about their gram panchayats, the facilities they can get and and what they will do if they become president of the panchayat.

On Friday, Class 6 student Prateeka and Class 8 student Preetam, who have shops close to panchayats, wrote about pension, job cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and Swachh Bharat initiatives taken up by the panchayats. Madhushree, who is daughter of Ananda Naika, president of Punacha Gram Panchayat, wrote about initiatives she would take as a panchayat president.

These are among the activities taken up by Head Master Arvind Kudla and his team of five teachers as part of bridge course for 60 students of Classes 1 to 8 of the school since June 15. Pictures and videos about the activities are being regularly uploaded on the school’s Facebook page.

Apart from focusing on basic Science and Mathematics concepts, teachers are involving children in speaking, listening and writing activities related to Kannada, English and Hindi. “The activities are designed in a way to make parents also be involved in it,” Mr. Kudla said and added that it was an effort to enable parents to play an active role in the learning process of children. Most of the activities devised have both language learning and basic science and mathematics concepts, he said.

Among the interesting activities that the children are involved in include asking students to come up with a list of native proverbs. “Some students submitted a list of more that 100 proverbs, which included many native proverbs that are in use,” Mr. Kudla said.

Higher Primary students actively participated in an activity to prepare an invitation for a function to be held at home and making an estimate of expenses to be incurred.

The higher primary school students were so enthusiastic that they even participated in an activity for students of Classes 1 to 5 of enacting a Kannada rhyme “Ondu Kaage Banditu”, which deals with counting and language comprehension.

Students also actively participated in an activity that involved singing Hindi film songs and also, comprehending in Kannada a story they have heard in Hindi. This bridge course, Mr. Kudla said, has helped teachers understand the level students have reached in languages, Science and Mathematics. “We will shortly start giving workbooks to address the lacunae,” he said.