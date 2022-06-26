Govt. sanctions ₹40 lakh to Gokarnanatheshwara College Alumni Association

MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath hands over government letter sanctioning ₹40 lakh for the construction of Sri Venkatesha Shivabhakthin Yoga Sangha Bhavana to the office bearers of Shree Gokarnatheshwara College Alumni Association in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty on Saturday presented a Government Order sanctioning ₹40 lakh as its contribution towards the construction of Sri Venkatesha Shivabhakti Yoga Sangha by Sri Gokarnatheshwara College Alumni Association.

Handing over the G.O. to the office-bearers of the Association here, Mr. Kamath said that the Gokarnanatheshwara PU College had built life of thousands of students, including him. The college has been realising dreams of thousands of students as envisaged by Brahmashree Narayana Guru who advocated for equality for all.

A communique from MLA’s office quoted Mr. Kamath as saying the government therefore has sanctioned the amount for the Bhavana towards fulfillment of Guru’s vision.

Mayor Shetty said the College has shaped life of thousands of students by following the principles enunciated by the Guru. It has been providing responsible citizens to society by following social equality and equality in education.

Mangaluru Development Authority Chairperson Ravishankar Mijar, College Governing Council Vice President Shekhar Poojari, college staff and others were present.