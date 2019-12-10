Govt. releases ₹3 crore for Beary Bhavan

The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will soon lay the foundation stone for the Beary Bhavan after the State government ordered the release of ₹3 crore for the same, said academy chairman Rahim Uchchil on Tuesday.

Mr. Uchchil told reporters here that the government has, in all, sanctioned ₹41 crore for 89 different projects under the Karnataka Border Development Authority in its order of December 7, 2019, including ₹6 crore for the bhavan.

It has sanctioned ₹3 crore during the current financial year for the project, he said.

The government had already allotted 25 cents of land for the academy near Neermarga and the foundation stone would shortly be laid in the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

The chairman said previous governments did not respond to number of pleas by the academy to sanction funds for its own building.

After assuming charge as the academy chairman, he met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and submitted the proposal again with a project report seeking ₹8 crore for the same. Now the government has released ₹3 crore, Mr. Uchchil said.

Funds have also been sanctioned for the Konkani and the Tulu Sahitya Academies located in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Yediyurappa was the one who had facilitated establishing of the Beary Academy and now he has sanctioned funds too thereby demonstrating that his government believes in equal treatment to all, he claimed.

Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, too played an important role in getting the funds, he added.

The Beary Bhavan will have offices for the chairman, registrar and staff, a meeting hall, a full-fledged auditorium, a library and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the academy has formed a 12-member textbook committee to finalise Beary textbooks in line with the academy’s demand with the government to facilitate teaching of Beary as a third language from Class 6 to PU.

Already a meeting in this regard was chaired by the Director of the Directorate of State Education Research and Teaching and the resolutions were sent to the education department for ratification, Mr. Uchchil added.