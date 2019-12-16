Mangaluru

Govt. releases ₹2 crore for development of Maroli ward

D. Vedavyas Kamath

It has got ₹74.5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant

The government has released ₹2.19 crore for the development of Maroli ward, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath.

Of the ₹58 lakh released from the Public Works Department, ₹50 lakh has been reserved for asphalting the road in front of Karnataka Bank headquarters at Pumpwell and ₹8 lakh will be used for building a footbridge in Premnagar in Ujjodi.

He said that ₹27 lakh has been released from the Calamity Relief Fund. It will be used for repair of retaining wall at Bajjodi Bikarnakatta, repair of road at Bajjodi, and repair of a rivulet at Maroli.

The ward has got ₹74.5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant. It will be used for the continued work of a Bayalu Ranga Mandira at Jodukatte, drain, road and culvert works at Bajjodi and near Sooryanarayana Temple, underground drainage works at Jayanagar, and construction of a retaining wall near Aadu Maroli Marikamba Temple.

The MLA said in a release on Monday that the city corporation has released ₹14.8 lakh from its general fund. It will be used for road concreting near Bajjodi, construction of a retaining wall near Chamundeshwari temple and laying a drinking water supply line in Jayanagar.

The ₹20 lakh released from the 14th Finance Commission Grants will be used for developing 4th Cross Road at Jayanagar.

