Govt. releases ₹12 crore to DK, ₹7.5 crore to Udupi for filling up potholes, says Public Works Minister

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil said here on Saturday that the government has released ₹12 crore to Dakshina Kannada and ₹7.5 crore to Udupi district for the immediate temporary restoration of roads damaged due to heavy rains.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that the government has released ₹200 crore for the restoration of roads damaged in rains in the entire State. The officials have been instructed to take up the restoration works once the heavy rains stopped.

He said that the roads damaged will be restored now only on a temporary basis by filling up the potholes. Soon special grant will be sought from the Chief Minister for relaying the stretches of roads damaged.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stones for the construction of tourist bungalows at Mulky and Moodbidri. He also launched the road development/widening projects worth ₹22 crores under Moodbidri Assembly constituency, under the State Highways Development Project.

The tourist bungalow at Mulky will cover 775 sqm area on 1.5 acres and will be built at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. The building will have a ground floor and a first floor.

The bungalow at Moodbidri will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore. It will come up on 3.6 acres covering 744 sqm. The building will have a a ground floor and a first floor.

The Minister said that both the tourist bungalows will be constructed in six months from now. Officials have been instructed to ensure the same.

The ₹22 crore road development/widening projects, comprised widening of a 4.10 km stretch on Mangaluru-Atrady State Highway 67, development/widening of 2.3 km stretch on Gantalkatte-Marnad State highway, and widening of 4.5 km stretch on Kadandale-Bantwal State highway.

In addition, the projects included development of 1.8 km stretch on Mangalpete-Talippady major district road, development of 1.8 km stretch on Kallamundkur-Mittabail major district road, and strengthening of 2.2 km stretch on Haleyangady-Pakshikere major district road.