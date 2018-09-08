Govt. ready to revive Brahmavar Sugar Factory

more-in

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the State government was ready to take steps to revive the ailing Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory if the farmers in Udupi district were ready to grow sugar cane in ample quantities. Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting here, Mr. Kumarasawamy said water from the Varahi Irrigation Project, construction of which is ongoing, could be used to grow sugar cane. “If the farmers have the inclination, we are ready to initiate steps to revive the factory,” he said. He said some fishermen in the district had suffered a lot of losses after their boats got damaged in storms. Hence, the government would provide relief to them. There were other demands from legislators like subsidized diesel. “We will try to work out a special package for fishermen,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

The government would promote the construction of ecofriendly industries in the coastal districts so that the educated youth from here got jobs. The government was aware of the landslips that had taken place in Kodagu district, Shiradi and Charmadi Ghats. “We will appoint a committee of scientists to look into this issue. We are also aware of the problems in the Western Ghats and look into it with the help of experts,” he said.