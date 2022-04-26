Govt. PU College at Hampankatta to have a new building

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will lay the foundation stone for constructing the two-storey new building

Four years after moving from Bokkapatna to the heart of the city in Hampankatta, the Government Pre University College will have a new building on the premises of the Government College of Teacher’s Education (BEd College).

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will lay the foundation stone for constructing the two-storey new building on Wednesday. The new building will be built at a cost of ₹4.8 crore.

Following absence of students, the Government PU College was relocated from Bokkapatna to the premises of the Government BEd College in Hampankatta. The PU College with three students started functioning from few classrooms of the Govt. Practicising High School which is attached to the B.Ed. College. Some new classrooms were built in a part of the school for the PU College.

Recently, the old bulding of the school was brought down where the new building of the PU College will now be constructed. This new building will also cater to the needs of the students of the high school.

Seven classrooms each are proposed to come up on the ground, first, and second floors respectively. There will be a staff room, a principal’s room, an office room, computer and science laboratories on the first and second floors.