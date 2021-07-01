Govt. provides further relaxations in Dakshina Kannada

It places the district in Category I where activities are allowed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The State government on Thursday placed Dakshina Kannada among Category I districts and provided further relaxations from COVID-19 lockdown norms and permitted additional activities till Monday morning.

Principal Secretary to Government (Revenue-disaster management) and Member Secretary to State Executive Committee in his order said that the relaxation was given following consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate in the district after assessing the weekly moving average positivity rate as on June 30.

Additional activities permitted for Category I districts, including extended relaxation hours between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., will be available in Dakshina Kannada with immediate effect. However, weekend curfew, starting at 7 p.m. Friday till 6 a.m. Monday, will be enforced like in any other district.

Weekend curfew

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that shops selling essentials, including groceries, fruits, vegetables, fish and meat, milk booths and healthcare facilities, can remain open between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the weekend curfew. No other activity, including operation of buses, is allowed during weekend curfew, he clarified.

Permitted activities

As per the June 19 order of the State government, all kinds of activities, essential as well as non-essential, can be taken up in districts where positivity rate is less than 5% between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Night curfew will be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Operation of buses with 50% capacity, consumption of food in non-AC eateries with 50% capacity, opening of parks, construction activities, taxis and autorickshaws with two passengers, etc., are some of the important activities permitted between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All these relaxations, however, will be applicable only for Friday in Dakshina Kannada as the next two days fall under weekend curfew and the government will come out with fresh guidelines on Monday.