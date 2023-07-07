Govt. proposes Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force, airstrip in Dharmasthala, export oriented industrial clusters in DK

July 07, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 2023-24 State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday proposed to constitute a Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force for the development of coastal tourism in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister said that a detailed plan will be prepared for the comprehensive development of the coast. To develop the Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru as an international surfing destination, a programme will be formulated under the public-private partnership (PPP), he said.

“Our government will develop airstrips in Dharmasthala, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru with the intention of promoting tourism, industrial sector and to support the disaster management measures,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that for the economic self-reliance of fisherwomen and to assist them in expansion of business, interest-free loans provided by banks will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh.

Subsidised diesel provided to fishermen’s boats will be increased from 1.5 lakh kilolitres to 2 lakh kilolitres and this will amount to a financial assistance of ₹250 crore in 2023-24. A subsidy of ₹50,000 per fishing boat will be provided to replace kerosene engines with petrol /diesel engines and ₹20 crore will be earmarked this year to convert 4,000 kerosene engines.

He said that through efficient utilisation of water resources of the State and increasing production of fish seedlings, abundant opportunities in inland fisheries will be harnessed. Also, inland fisheries will be encouraged by promoting the production of Katla and Rohu fish seedlings which are in high demand.

“We will promote the production of prawns and take measures for its value addition and marketing. Doubling of cold storages available to fishermen will be implemented under the PPP model,” he said.

Removal of silt from ports and fishing boat jetties will be undertaken regularly. The programmes to remove silt will be taken up once in two years in Malpe, Honnavar, Bhatkala, Kundapur, and Belekeri ports, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that an all-weather deep-water green field port will be developed in Keni of Uttara Kannada under the PPP model, to promote the expansion of port-based industries. Feasibility report will be prepared for development of a multi-purpose port in Manki of Uttara Kannada.

A detailed action plan would be formulated for commercialisation and sustainable functioning of minor ports of the State. The Integrated Coastal Management Committee will be strengthened to maintain the natural fishing ports in good condition, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that manufacturing and export-oriented industrial clusters will be developed in Dakshina Kannada and Vijayapura districts.

The Chief Minister said that loan up to ₹7 lakh at the rate of 4% interest will be provided to purchase four wheeled vehicles (pick up van) for transporting agricultural produce and agricultural equipment of farmers in hilly tracts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.

The district office complex being constructed in Dakshina Kannada (in Mangaluru) will be completed in the current fiscal, he said.

