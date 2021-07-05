Govt. proposes acquisition of 1,050 acresof land for industrial development

MANGALURU

05 July 2021 18:28 IST

Minister for Major and Medium Industries and Public Enterprises Jagadish Shettar said on Monday that the government has proposed to acquire 1,050 acres of land together in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for industrial development.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists at Nandikuru Industrial Area in Udupi district, the Minister said that 800 acres have been proposed to be acquired in Balkunje, near Mulky in Dakshina Kannada and 250 acres in Muluru near Kaup in Udupi district.

He said that the government has constituted a task force committee for industrial development in the coastal belt. The committee is headed by Ullas Kamath, chairman of the Karnataka Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). It will submit its report on how to promote industries in the coastal area. The government will study the report and take steps required to be implemented for promoting industries in the region.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that for ease of doing business, the government has implemented single window clearance system. It is promoting industries in tier II and tier III cities by providing incentives as per the new industrial policy. Investors are coming forward to invest in such cities, outside Bengaluru. The thrust of the policy is to promote industries outside the State capital.

Referring to gram panchayats demanding property tax from industries in addition to industries paying development fee to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), the Minister said that the matter will be discussed with departments concerned and the government will come out with a policy.

Earlier, replying to questions from presspersons at Belapu Industrial Area, the Minister said that as per the new industrial policy, industries are bound to provide employment to local people. They should employ 80% of locals for class I and class II type jobs and 100% of local people should be provided employment for class III and class IV category jobs. If there are any specific complaints against any industry violating it, the government will examine the complaints and take necessary action against those industries violating the norms.