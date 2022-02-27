Govt. primary school at Bejai-Kappikkad to celebrate centenary year today

The Government Higher Primary School, Bejai-Kapikkad, which has been imparting education to students for the last 10 decades, is observing its centenary year.

The school has organised a programme in its open air stage here on Monday to celebrate 100 years of its service to society.

The school was established in 1922 on a land donated by social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao, according to Shashilekha B., president of the centenary celebration committee.

Mahatma Gandhi visited the school in 1934. The school has been flourishing since, though many English-medium schools have come up in the city.

She said that the school required computer teachers as there are 14 computers for the use of students. There is a need to establish a permanent fund to appoint a computer teacher and pay the teacher’s salary from that fund.

In the programme to be held on Monday, some retired teachers and donors will be felicitated.

A souvenier will be released.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will participate in the programme, she said.

The committee has organised cultural programmes, including a Tulu drama, on the occasion in the evening, she said.