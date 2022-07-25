Govt. positive about erecting Madhwacharya statue at Badrinath

Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy on Saturday assured Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of facilitating the erection of Madhwacharya statue at Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

The Minister met the seer in Hyderabad where the latter was performing the Chaturmasa Vrata at Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt, Kacheguda. Mr. Reddy sought his blessings.

On the desire of Sri Vishwaprasanna to have the statue of Madhwacharya at Badrinath, Mr. Reddy assured him to chalk out a plan for the same and extend all help. The Minister also urged the seer and other seers to call upon people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement initiated by the Union government, to which Sri Vishwaprasanna readily agreed.

The Pejawar seer would continue to observe the Chaturmasa Vratha at the Raghavendraswamy Mutt till September 18.