Govt. planning to increase daily incentive on cows at private goshalas

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan said on Sunday that the Government will increase the daily incentive being paid to each cow at private goshalas (shelter for cattle) in the State. But he did not specify the amount of increase.

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level conference of cow product manufacturers at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, the Minister said that the incentive now was at ₹17 per cow a day. The Gujarat Government paid ₹30 per cow a day. “We will also increase the incentive,” he said.

The Minister said that the Government has plans to open a goushala in every district.

He said that after the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 came into force, 10,000 cows have been rescued. Otherwise they would have ended up in slaughterhouses he said adding that 500 cases have been booked under the new amended law.

Those who have opposed this law have approached the Karnataka High Court by filing a public interest litigation, the Minister said.