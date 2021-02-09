Govt. officials, others take vaccine in twin dists

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha receiving the vaccine at the District Hospital in Udupi on Monday. Also seen is Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat.

MANGALURU

09 February 2021 01:51 IST

Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi K.V. Rajendra and G. Jagadeesha, respectively, Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat were among the frontline workers who received Covishield vaccine in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

The three-day vaccination drive for frontline workers comprising police personnel, employees in Revenue Department, panchayat and municipal bodies began on Monday.

There are 8,546 frontline workers in Dakshina Kannada, while there are 4,040 workers in Udupi district.

Advertising

Advertising

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said as many as 6,525 personnel, including 4,054 health workers, registered their names for the receiving the vaccine at the 41 vaccination centres across the district on Monday.

District Reproductive Child Health Officer and Nodal officer for Vaccination B.V. Rajesh said that of the 2,471 frontline workers who registered their names 570 turned up to receive the vaccine on Monday. Of the 4,054 health workers, 1,190 personnel were given the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada.

As many as five vaccination centres have been set up at the new AYUSH building of the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Soon after his arrival at the centre, Dr. Rajendra underwent the routine check-up for blood pressure. He then volunteered to check the blood pressure of Mr. Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Vinay Gaonker and Hariram Shankar.

Dr. Rajendra was the first to receive the jab, followed by Mr. Kumar, Mr. Gaonker, Mr. Shankar and probationary IAS Officer Mona Roat. The officers spent some time at the observation room where each one posed for photograph by holding a frame given to those who receive the vaccine. The officers also took selfies. Before the officers left the observation room, doctors offered them a couple of paracetamol tablets which need to be taken in case of body pain.

In Udupi, Mr. Jagadeesha, Mr. Bhat, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra and Udupi City Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar were among the frontline workers who received the vaccine at the District Hospital in Ajjarkadu.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jagadeesha said that so far 15,233 health workers have received the vaccine and the remaining 10,000 health workers will be covered by February 21. The district administration has planned to cover all frontline workers, he said.

Meanwhile, day one of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for other frontline workers did not bring much cheer for the health authorities in Udupi with only 132 out of the 593 beneficiaries taking the vaccine in four centres. This constitutes 22% achievement for the day, according to District Health Officer Sudhir Chandra Sooda.