Govt. nod for reduced domestic water tariff expected in 10 days, says MLA

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said here on Saturday that the State Urban Development Department has given “in-principle approval” for the domestic water tariff revised by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council reducing the tariff. A government notification to this effect is expected within the next 10 days.

He announced this at a programme convened by Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to distribute transferrable development right (TDR) certificates to those people who have surrendered their land for road widening projects in the city.

The MLA said that the present domestic water tariff in the city stood at ₹7 per 0-8 kl KL of water for the first minimum slab. The MCC council has revised it to ₹5 per 0-20 KL of water and sent it for the approval of the government. With this the tariff for 20 KL of water will come down from ₹174 to ₹100.

Mr. Kamath said that once the government approved the revised tariff it will be a big relief to consumers as their water bill will come down. In addition, the minimum water consumption limit in the first of different slabs of tariffs has been hiked from 8 KL (8,000 litres) to 20 KL (20,000 litres).

He said that the water tariff had been hiked when an administrator was holding the charge of the corporation before elections to the present council. The BJP in its manifesto for elections to the council had promised to reduce the water tariff, the MLA said.