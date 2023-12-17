Govt. may order probe into ‘scams’ in Mangalore varsity if allegations found to have any substance: Minister M.C. Sudhakar

December 17, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar said on December 16 that the government may order a comprehensive probe into multiple scams that reportedly occurred at the Mangalore University in the recent past if the allegations were found to have any substance.

Mr. Sudhakar told presspersons during his one-day visit to Mangaluru that he learnt through the media about the various alleged scams, including irregularities at the hostel for foreign students, solar lighting installation, street lights and laptop procurement.

However, he would gather all the relevant information and documents before initiating a probe. Reporters told the Minister that the construction of international hostel complex was going on for the last seven years without being completed despite the release of funds. Mr. Sudhakar said if anyone had the relevant documents, the same may be submitted to his office. University finance officer Y. Sangappa said ₹36 crore was spent on the project so far.

On the administrative and other challenges arising from the bifurcation of Mangalore University and the establishment of Kodagu University, Mr. Sudhakar said it was a mistake made by the previous (BJP) government that did not adhere to any norms.

The Minister said Kodagu University was in a state of confusion with the previous government not following any statute before establishing it. The government had also imposed several restrictions on the new university, including limitations on revenue generation and restriction on procurement of new vehicles. The restrictions were detrimental to the smooth functioning of the new university, he said.

New vice-chancellors

Mr. Sudhakar said a few names suggested by search committees for the appointment of vice-chancellors for four major universities were awaiting clearance from the Chief Minister’s Office. The legislature session delayed the process, he said, adding they would be cleared soon.

The government was considering to appoint only IAS/ KAS officers as Registrars of all universities instead of teaching professors. The government intended to improve financial, administrative and academic environment in universities, he said.