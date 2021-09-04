Govt. may assist in installing desalination units on boats

Minister for Fisheries S. Angara during inspection of a portable desalination unit on a boat in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU

04 September 2021 01:38 IST

Central funds may be used for installation of these units, says Minister

The State government will consider providing assistance to fishermen to install portable desalination units in vessels that are taken out for deep sea fishing, Fisheries Minister S. Angara said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters after watching the working of portable desalination units of an Australian firm in a few vessels at the fishing port here, Mr. Angara said that these units help in addressing drinking water needs of trawlers and purse seine boats that are taken out for deep sea fishing for more than 15 days.

“This unit helps generate a good amount of drinking water from sea water thereby avoiding the need to store drinking water on boats,” he said.

Mr. Angara said that the Central funds available under the Matsya Sampada Scheme could be used for installation of these units. The State government would also contribute towards the installation, he said.

Mr. Angara went on a boat that has the mobile desalination unit installed at a cost of about ₹4 lakh. Saline water is pumped to the reverse osmosis unit. This unit gives pure water while sending out brine water back to the sea.

As the boat traversed towards the estuary, Mr. Angara got a bottle full of drinking water from the mobile unit which he tasted and said that it was same as natural drinking water.

Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Nitin Kumar and Director of Fisheries Department Ramacharya accompanied the Minister.