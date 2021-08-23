Govt. likely to create corporation namedafter social reformer Narayana Guru

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 18:23 IST

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that the State government is thinking of creating a corporation after 19th century social reformer Narayana Guru.

Speaking at the State level 167th jayanti celebrations of Narayana Guru in Udupi, the Minister said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been consulted and he has responded positively. One more round of consultation will be held before taking a final decision on constituting the corporation.

The format in which the corporation has to be created will be discussed soon. Its scope and financial grants to be allocated will be discussed in the days to come, he added.

The corporation is aimed at uplifting the economically poor Billava community people who are the followers of Narayana Guru by extending them various facilities, like other government-owned corporations in the State, he said.

The celebrations were jointly organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, the Udupi district administration and the Billavara Seva Sangha, Bannanje, at Bannanje Sri Narayana Guru Mandira Hall.

At the programme organised by Dakshina Kannada district administration in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that late Narayana Guru was the one who fought against untouchability and his thoughts and preachings are ever relevant.

The late social reformer laid stress on imparting education to all sections of society and strived for it. He propagated that there is only one caste and only one religion, that is humanity.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty participated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday: “I bow to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanti. His teachings provide strength to millions. His emphasis on learning, social reform and equality continue to motivate us. He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well has harnessing youth power for social change.”