Govt. is promoting ‘land jihad’ by planning to claim farmlands, alleges Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Hosing and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan of promoting ‘land jihad’, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, BJP State Secretary and Dakshina Kannada MP, on Monday, November 4, urged the State government to completely stop the process of claiming farmlands that have been notified as Waqf property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the protest organised by the BJP in front of mini-Vidhan Soudha in Mangaluru on Monday, Capt. Chowta said that all of a sudden, the State government, under instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, started the process of claiming 1,200 acres of farmlands in Vijayapura and other districts that had been erroneously notified as Waqf property in 1974.

Mr. Khan held ‘waqf adalats’ to claim farmlands at a time when the Joint Parliamentary Committee is holding deliberations across the country on the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. These amendments are proposed to prevent misuse of Waqf Act provisions and help effective use of Waqf properties. As part of the larger design to delay the Joint Parliamentary Committee proceedings, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah has suddenly initiated the process of claiming farmlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP will stand by the farmers in this fight to get back their land. The BJP will continue its fight till amendments are brought in for better use of Waqf properties, Capt. Chowta said.

Criticising Siddaramaiah’s direction to Deputy Commissioners to withdraw notices to owners of the farmlands notified as Waqf property, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said the direction was issued only after BJP opposed it. The orders were issued following reports of backlash of this move on impending Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. “The government can recommence the process after the elections. I want people to be prepared for it. Landowners should visit the nearest revenue office and check the last status of their lands,” Dr. Shetty said. The government should put an end to the process of claiming farmland and allay fears among land owners about dispossession of their lands.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath Mangaluru City South MLA, sought the resignation of Siddaramaiah and Mr. Khan over the waqf property fiasco. Dakshina Kannada District BJP president Satish Kumpala also spoke.

A delegation of BJP leaders went to the office of Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. In the memorandum, the BJP threatened to intensify the protest if government goes ahead with claiming farmlands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.