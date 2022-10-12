Govt. is positive on merger of road transport corporations, says KSRTC Chairman

However, no immediate decision will be taken on the matter for now: Chandrappa

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is waiting for the Chief Minister’s nod to induct, among others, 50 air-conditioned coaches, according to KSRTC Chairman M. Chandrappa in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman and Holalkere MLA M. Chandrappa has said that the government is positive on the merger of road transport corporations in the State and deliberations are going on.

Responding to queries at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrappa said that a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is to be held to take the final decision on the merger. However, the final decision might not come before the elections to the Legislative Assembly, he added.

Though the one-man M.R. Sreenivasa Murthy Committee on revival of road transport corporations had rejected the idea of merger, Mr. Chandrappa, with his own experience at the macro level, has found that the merger is feasible.

“Recently, I ordered merger of Mysuru City Transport and Rural Divisions that gave positive results by reducing duplicate expenditure,” he told reporters.

Similarly, the management recently identified over 400 posts at KSRTC Central Office that were unnecessary. After abolishing the posts, personnel holding them were transferred to different vacant posts thereby curbing unnecessary expenditure and enhancing productivity, he said.

The formation of four road transport corporations was necessary at that time as the government had feared trade unionism would ruin the corporation. However, the situation has changed now, Mr. Chandrappa said. The KSRTC Chairman said that the government is yet to take a final decision whether all four corporations — KSRTC, NWKRTC, Kalyana Karnataka RTC and BMTC — should be merged or whether BMTC should be allowed to function as an independent entity.

New buses

Mr. Chandrappa said that KSRTC that could not procure new buses post COVID-19 was awaiting the Chief Minister’s nod to induct 650 normal buses, 50 air-conditioned buses and 350 electric buses. The induction should help the corporation augment and fine tune its services.

Mr. Bommai, he said, is considering the demand by transport corporation employees to implement the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations for them too. For the first time, salaries of all categories of transport corporation employees were paid on the first of October, he said and added that since the time of Mysore Government Transport Department (1957), salaries were being paid to crew on the seventh of every month, to technical staff on the 4th and the management staff on the first of every month.

Senior Divisional Controller, Mangaluru, Rajesh Shetty and Puttur Division Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty were present.