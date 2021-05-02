Govt. hospitals in Udupi to get more beds with oxygen supply

MANGALURU

02 May 2021

Home Minister and district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that government hospitals in Udupi district will be provided with 20 additional beds with oxygen supply.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the District Hospital in Udupi, he said that with COVID-19 cases, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases are also on the rise not only in Udupi district but across the State. SARI cases are being reported from even among those who have tested negative for COVID-19 through RT-PCR test. These additional beds with oxygen supply will treat those with only SARI.

Though at present there is no dearth of beds in the district, more beds might be required in future to treat patients with SARI.

The Minister said that the laboratory in the District Hospital will be provided with an RNA extractor and two devices to conduct more RT-PCR tests. It is to increase the capacity of the laboratory to enhance sample tests.

He said that testing, tracking and treatment will be given priority with the cooperation of private hospitals. Regarding the possible scarcity of operators of ventilators in the coming days, the Minister said that qualified operators will be recruited and deputed for duty soon.

The Minister also visited the Taluk Hospital in Karkala and inspected the arrangements made there to treat COVID-19 patients. Supply of oxygen to the Taluk Hospital in Karkala has been regular and hassle-free, he said before admitting that there was scarcity of vaccine in the district.

‘‘Udupi district needs 10,000 doses on a daily basis, but at present only 4,500 doses are being made available,” he said and assured that steps will be taken to increase the supply of vaccine.

Members of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat and V. Sunil Kumar were present.