Govt. has not released MLAs’ area development fund for 15 months, says Vedavyasa Kamath

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, on Saturday, August 3, said that the State government has not released funds for area development which is due to MLAs for past 15 months.

Addressing presspersons, he said: “Not even a single paisa has been released since the Congress government took over.”

He said that MLAs deserve to get ₹2 crore per annum (₹10 crore for five years) as their area development fund.

Mr. Kamath said that once the rainy season is over, the BJP MLAs in the district will launch an agitation under the title “our fund our right.”

The MLA said that no new development project has been taken up in the district since the Congress government took over. “The district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao laid the foundation stone for two projects in the city some time ago. One is for the extension of the circuit house building and another is for building a hostel. Both the projects were sanctioned when the BJP was leading the government. I got the funds sanctioned for the projects under the BJP rule,” he said.

The MLA alleged that the government has failed to control the spread of dengue in the district to which the State’s Health Minister is in charge. No data on dengue cases is made known to people. It is an irresponsibility of the government.

