GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. has not released MLAs’ area development fund for 15 months, says Vedavyasa Kamath

Once the rainy season is over, the BJP MLAs in the district will launch an agitation under the title ‘our fund our right’, says the MLA

Published - August 03, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, on Saturday, August 3, said that the State government has not released funds for area development which is due to MLAs for past 15 months.

Addressing presspersons, he said: “Not even a single paisa has been released since the Congress government took over.”

He said that MLAs deserve to get ₹2 crore per annum (₹10 crore for five years) as their area development fund.

Mr. Kamath said that once the rainy season is over, the BJP MLAs in the district will launch an agitation under the title “our fund our right.”

The MLA said that no new development project has been taken up in the district since the Congress government took over. “The district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao laid the foundation stone for two projects in the city some time ago. One is for the extension of the circuit house building and another is for building a hostel. Both the projects were sanctioned when the BJP was leading the government. I got the funds sanctioned for the projects under the BJP rule,” he said.

The MLA alleged that the government has failed to control the spread of dengue in the district to which the State’s Health Minister is in charge. No data on dengue cases is made known to people. It is an irresponsibility of the government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.