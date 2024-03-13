Govt. has not compromised on development, earmarked ₹1.2 lakh cr. for various works: Siddaramaiah

March 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government has earmarked ₹1.2 lakh crore for development works even after setting apart ₹52,009 crore towards implementation of guarantee schemes. This, he said, disproves the BJP’s allegations of the State becoming bankrupt because of guarantee schemes.

He was speaking at a convention of the beneficiaries of five guarantees of the government as well as laying foundations stone for development works and inaugurating some of the completed projects at Udupi. While the BJP is spreading misinformation about the guarantee schemes, the Union government has not been paying the rightful dues to the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged. He said Karnataka contributes ₹4.3 lakh crore towards taxes to the Centre; however it gets back only ₹50,527 crore as its share.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meted out grave injustice to Karnataka during his tenure. The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje never questioned about this injustice before the Union government. Should people from Karnataka elect MPs like Ms. Karandlaje, Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned. He said the Central government did not act as it promised; however the Congress government has implemented all its promises. While the Karnataka government has implemented 98% of its promises, the BJP has implemented only about 10% of the promises made by it.

Therefore, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, people in Karnataka should launch a campaign, “Go Back BJP.” Mr. Modi who had promised bringing back black money in Swiss bank accounts failed to implement his promises. “If Mr. Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, I inaugurated a temple dedicated to Lord Anjaneya near Hampi the same day,” the Chief Minister said. While the BJP accuses him of being anti-Hindu, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has released funds for the overall development of Anjanadri Hills. The BJP as well as Mr. Modi were returning to power through false promises.

Speaking about the five guarantees, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Shakti scheme that was launched on June 11, 2023, helped 87 lakh women to avail free travel in KSRTC buses at an estimated cost of rupees 33 crore. Under the Gruha Jyothi 3,11,652 people were being benefited at a cost of ₹114 crore.

Free rice under Anna Bhagya scheme was being provided to 7.66 lakh people in the district. The Central government that rejected Karnataka’s demand to provide rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme was not in favour of Social Justice. Only the Congress was working for the poor, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed.

The Chief Minister further said that the BJP has a hidden agenda to change the Constitution. This was evident from the statement of Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde.

He said the Congress was committed to the overall development of the coastal region. The government has set aside ₹3000 crore for the fisheries department. The government is also providing 10,000 houses to the fishers.

Udupi district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLC Manjunath Bhandari and other leaders were present.