Govt. has given in principle approval for taking up development projects between Hangarakatte and Manipal waterway under Sagar Mala Yojana: Angara

January 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said on Thursday, January 26, that the government has given in principle approval for taking up development projects along the waterway from Hangarakatte to Manipal in Udupi district under Sagar Mala Yojana.

The projects will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, he said while delivering the Republic Day address in Udupi. He did not elaborate on the projects proposed.

Mr. Angara, also in-charge minister of Udupi district, said that the Union government has given administrative approval for a ₹120 crore project for arranging 100 deep sea fishing boats to fishermen in the State’s coastal belt under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The minister said that the Hejamady fishing harbour project is being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹188.73 crore.

Mr. Angara said that ₹585 crore is being invested under multi-village drinking water supply scheme to arrange drinking water to 1,904 habitations under 122 villages in Karkala, Hebri and Kaup taluks. It also covered water supply to 59 villages in Baindoor taluk.

The minister said that it has been proposed to irrigate 1,842.76 hectares of farm land by building 81 vented dams at an estimated cost of ₹107 crore under Paschima Vahini scheme in the district. In that, 61 dams have been completed by by irrigating 1,241.22 hectares of farm land.

He said that 1.50 lakh farmers have been getting an annual incentive of ₹10,000 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Union government contributed ₹6,000 while the State government’s share stood at ₹4,000 in this scheme. The government is spending ₹386.2 crore annually for the scheme.

Mr. Angara said that flood protection projects along 8.56 k.m. long river banks have been taken up in the district at an estimated cost of ₹38.96 crore.

He said that 5,000 houses for poor fishermen will be built in the current financial year in the district under Matsyashraya scheme. In all, ₹69.64 crore has been reserved for it. The houses will be built through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd.