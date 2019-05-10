Govt. has failed in tackling drought: Srinivas Poojary

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that the State government has failed to take steps to tackle drought.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Poojary said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had wrongly blamed the former Chief Minister and president of State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stating that the latter had written to the Election Commission to not allow the State government to take any action.

The fact was that Mr. Yeddyurappa had written to the Election Commission to bar the State government from taking any action or policy decisions during the period the Model Code of Conduct was in force, except drinking water and matters relating to natural calamities. But both Mr. Kumaraswamy and the government had been passive in dealing with the drought situation in the State, he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the way the district administration and the district police were dealing with the sand removal issue in Udupi district left a lot to be desired. The district police had arrested two persons for carrying sand on their tricycle carts. This was high-handed action by the police. The district administration was delaying giving permits to remove excess sand, he said.