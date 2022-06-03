Govt. gives administrative approval to ₹165 crore bridge-cum-barrage projects in Udupi

The State government has given administrative approval to the ₹165-crore project to build three bridge-cum-barrages across the Swarna in Udupi district to irrigate 1,000 hectares of farmland and to arrest intrusion of saline water in the river.

According to the approval the project will have to be taken up in two stages – the first stage at a cost of ₹115 crore and the second stage costing ₹50 crore. The approval was given on May 24, 2022. The project will be implemented by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd.

The barrages will be constructed at Uppur, Parari, and Havanje areas.

According to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat water from the barrages will be lifted to fill three water bodies in Havanje for irrigation purposes. The Mannapalla waterbody in Manipal will also be filled by lifting water from a barrage, he said.

The MLA said that saline water intrusion, especially in Uppur area, had affected farmland and drinking water sources. The local people had been demanding for long construction of a barrage in the area to prevent saline water intrusion to save their farmland and drinking water sources. Their demand would now be met.

Mr. Bhat said that the project proposal also comprises taking up riverbank protection measures to strengthen both the banks of the river during floods. The MLA said that many waterbodies in the three areas dried up in summer. Such waterbodies would be supplied with water stored in barrages using lift-irrigation method during summer.

Earlier the Cabinet approved the proposal in its meeting on May 12.