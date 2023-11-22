Govt. forces construction workers to attend medical check-up campus compulsorily, claims CITU

November 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) alleged on Wednesday that the government is forcing construction workers in Udupi district to attend medical check-up camps organised by private hospitals on behalf of the government, compulsorily.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Suresh Kallagar, general secretary, Udupi unit of CITU, alleged that the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, through the Labour Department, is threatening that the identity cards of construction workers will be cancelled if they did not attend the camps mandatorily.

“Instead of forcing the workers to attend the camps, the government should increase the medical insurance coverage amount for labourers,” he said, and added that attending the camps served no purpose.

“The government is only making private hospitals richer with the money contributed by the workers to the welfare board being diverted to the hospitals for organising the camps,” Mr. Kallagar said, adding that the CITU has asked the workers to boycott those camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi district had about 79,000 construction workers, he said.

Referring to the scholarship meant for children of construction workers, Balakrishna Shetty, secretary, Udupi district committee of CPI(M), said 19,000 applications have been filed in the district seeking scholarship in this fiscal. But the board has decreased the scholarship amount by 80%.

‘’As per the revised amount, an engineering student who used to get ₹2 lakh for four years, will get ₹40,000 for four years,” he said, adding that the scholarship amount meant for other courses has been decreased too.

Condemning this, the CITU will stage a protest against the office of the Board in Bengaluru on November 29, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.