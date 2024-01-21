Govt. following Narayana Guru’s principles to deliver services under the Constitution, says Mahadevappa

January 21, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa on Sunday, January 21, said the Congress government is delivering services as per principles enunciated by Sri Narayana Guru as per B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Sri Narayana Guru residential school managed by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Association in Vaddarse Gram Panchayat limits in Kundapur Taluk. Mr. Mahadevappa said the residential schools being provided in the name of the great saint would illuminate the light among students belonging to poor and middle classes in society.

The Minister said the government has formulated many programmes for the welfare of the oppressed and the poor. It has planned to provide adequate potable drinking water, road and other infrastructure.

Sri Narayana Guru had raised his voice against untouchability and advocated for equality. The Saint had said only education could eradicate inequality and fought for the same. Everyone should cultivate human values thereby showing to the world that humanity was the greatest religion.

Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde said the primary requirement of every individual were education and healthcare. The government should work towards providing these, he said adding Sri Narayana Guru was the champion for equality.

A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kundapur MLA; former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Udupi District Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Social Welfare Department deputy director Anitha Madlur, district backward classes welfare officer Hakappa R. Lamani and others were present.

At Punjalakatte

Later in the day, Mr. Mahadevappa laid the foundation stone for the Sri Narayana Guru Residential School building at Punjalakatte in Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore. He said as many as 250 students would get accommodated in the school spread over 15 acres of land and promised additional grants for the compound wall and other infrastructure.

The Minister also inaugurated B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at B.C. Road in the taluk. Rajesh U. Naik, Bantwal MLA; Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh and others were present.

