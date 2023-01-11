Govt. First Grade College for Women, Balmatta, gets ‘A’ grade from NAAC

January 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Government First Grade College for Women, Balmatta, here has secured ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), according to D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, and also the chairman of the College Development Committee.

The college has obtained the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.07. The NAAC team had visited the college on January 6 and 7 for the assessment. The team had been headed by Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Vice-Chancellor, Assam University for Women.

The team had visited the mathematics laboratory, physics, computer science and chemistry laboratories, library and sports sections. It had interacted with the teachers, parents, alumni and students. The college team headed by its principal Jagadish Bala had placed before the NAAC team relevant records for its review. It had also assessed facilities given to the students at the college and had appreciated the creativity of students and teachers, the MLA said adding that the vice-president of the College Development Committee Tejomaya and others had involved in the process of preparing the college to get the top accreditation.