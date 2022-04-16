Govt. documents and benefits should reach people on time: DK Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner, Rajendra K. V., speaking during a village stay programme at Padavannur in Badagabannur village in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 16, 2022 23:52 IST

He was speaking at grievance redressal meeting held as part of Deputy Commissioner’s village stay programme

The documents given by Government and its schemes should reach people on time, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday.

He was speaking at grievance redressal meeting held as part of Deputy Commissioner’s village stay programme held jointly by the District Administration and Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at Sullia Padavu of Badagannoor Gram Panchayat of Puttur taluk.

Dr. Rajendra said District administration has disposed most of the applications filed under Sections 94C and 94CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act for regularisation of houses built on government land. There should not be any delay in disposing applications which are in legally acceptable form. Following regularisation, steps should be taken to issue beneficiary the record of Rights Tenancy and Crops (RTC) and related entry should be made in the revenue records.” People should not be made to visit government office for this purpose,” he said.

Asking cooperation of forest officials for development works in the forest areas, Dr. Rajendra asked the gram panchayat to have working plan for removal of dead wood and other waste accumulated at vented dams. Villagers should join gram panchayat in maintenance of vented dams.

While asking the gram panchayat to take up drinking water related works on priority, Dr. Rajendra directed officials to immediately attend to the compliant of leakage of overhead water tanks in Kallugudde and Karpudikana of the panchayat. Officials were asked to arrange bus service for students of some areas of the panchayat.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and President of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje participated in the programme.

Similar programme in Udupi

In the similar programme held at Halady village of Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao asked officials to visit houses, hear grievances of people and redress it at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner, Kurma Rao M., along with district administration officials at the Jilladhikarigala Nade Halliya Kade programme at Haladi village in Kundapur in Udupi district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Rao said as per the directions of the State Government he was visiting villages with district officials on third Saturday of every month and addressing grievances of people.

Hearing about stoppage of government bus service to Muchhattu village since last few days that was causing problem to the residents, Mr. Rao directed KSRTC officials to restore bus service at the earliest. He also asked officials to visit Tombattu area and take steps for completition of the road work. He asked officials to quickly dispose more than 30 applications filed for correction in RTC.

Kundapura MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty and Vice President of State Food Corporation A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi participated in the programme.