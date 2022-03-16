Govt. Degree College on Car Street to resume offline classes today

College principal says post-graduate classes will also resume at the same time

The Government First Grade College, Car Street in the city, the lead government college in Dakshina Kannada, which has remained closed since March 5 following the controversy over the hijab issue, will resume offline classes on Wednesday.

College principal Rajashekara Hebbar told The Hindu that post-graduate classes will also resume on Wednesday.

Internal examinations for undergraduate students which had been postponed on March 5 will resume on Thursday, he said and added that the college has been conducting online classes for all students for over a week.

The controversy erupted in the college, having about 2,000 students, on March 3 and March 4 when two groups of students opposed each other over the dress code matter.

While a section of the students demanded that hijab-clad girls should not be allowed to enter the classrooms and appear for the internal examinations, some girls pressed that they should be allowed to do so.

It resulted in students filing complaints and counter complaints with the police who registered three cases pertaining to students abusing fellow students.

Meanwhile, after the final verdict of High Court of Karnataka, Hiba Sheik, a second year science student of the college who had demanded that she be allowed wear hijab in class and against whom a case has been filed, tweeted on Tuesday: “What does ‘uniform a reasonable restriction for practising fundamental rights’ mean? My Constitution has given me rights to follow my religion. How can court judge hijab as not the integral part of Islam? My fight for hijab will continue. No stepping back.”

Ms. Sheik has also filed a complaint against four students and 15 others of her college.

Ullal PU College

Bharath Pre University College at Mastikatte in Ullal also suspended physical classes on February 25 due to the dress code controversy.

Principal of the college Kalavathi P. told The Hindu that the preparatory examinations for second year pre university students will be held from March 17 to March 25. The annual examinations for first year students will start on March 29. Till then, no classes will resume as the college has already declared study holidays. By the time the controversy hit the college it had completed all lessons, she said and added that the management has decided to reopen the college for conducting the examinations.