Govt. constitutes panel to submit report on declaring Tulu as second official language of Karnataka: Minister for Kannada and Culture

January 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that the government has constituted a committee to study and submit a report on declaring Tulu as the second official language of Karnataka.

The committee is headed by M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri. The committee has been instructed to submit the report with its recommendations within a week, the Minister tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that at a meeting convened by Tulu Koota, Kudla, in Mangaluru in July 2014, Vamana Nandavara, former president, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, went on record that the State government should first identify Tulu as a language of the State. Not doing so was a drawback to the demand for including Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said.