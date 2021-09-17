Govt. considering proposal to set up fisheries university in Mangaluru

S.Angara

BENGALURU

17 September 2021 01:17 IST

Speaker advises Minister to take members from Bidar into confidence before taking decision

The State government is considering a proposal to set up a university for fisheries in Mangaluru, according to Fisheries Minister S. Angara.

Replying to a demand for creating such an university in Mangaluru by BJP MLA Vedavyas D. Kamath, who tabled a call attention notice in the Assembly, the Minister said that a suitable decision will be taken soon.

Earlier, Mr. Kamath wondered about the propriety of fisheries science being part of Karnataka Veterinary Animal & Fisheries Sciences University (KVA&FSU) located in Bidar.

“There should be an university for fisheries and it should be located in Mangaluru as it has a coastline which is required for taking up studies on fisheries,” he argued.

However, member Bandeppa Kashempur, who hails from Bidar, opposed the proposal to break the university which is located in the backward district of Bidar.

Responding to this, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri advised the Minister to take members from Bidar district into confidence before taking a decision.

The Legislative Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Agricultural Pests and Diseases (Amendment) Bill that seeks to increase the penalty for violation of norms besides changing the nomenclature of officials in tune with today’s requirements in legislation concerned.