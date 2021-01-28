‘Govt. committed to supporting SHGs’

Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat and others releasing Sanjeevini leaflet at a training programme for self-help group members at Nitte in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

28 January 2021 00:42 IST

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat on Tuesday said that government departments are prepared to provide vocational training, marketing information and necessary direction to the self-employed with a view to strengthening self- help groups sustenance.

It was for the SHG members to work in unison to enhance the quality of life of all members by producing quality products as per the market demand, he said.

Dr. Bhat was presiding over a training programme for SHG members under Deepa Sanjeevini SHG Federation at gram panchayat level at Nitte village in Karkala taluk.

The programme was organised by the zilla panchayat in association with the taluk panchayat, Nitte Gram Panchayat and the federation. Dr. Bhat also released Sanjeevini brochure on the occasion.

Inaugurating the exhibition stalls, Udupi Zilla Panchayat member Reshma Uday Shetty said that the programme was meaningful as it was being inaugurated on the Republic Day.

It would go a long way in empowering women, she said. Different products manufactured by SHG members from across the district were displayed and sold on the occasion. Zilla Panchayat programme director M.N. Gurudat, Karkala Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Harsha, federation president Pushpa Jain, Nitte Panchayat Development Officer Shekhar and others were present.