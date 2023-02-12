ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. committed to organise Vishwa Yakshagana Sammelana, says V. Sunil Kumar

February 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Preparations for the same will begin next year, says Minister for Kannada and Culture

The Hindu Bureau

V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada and Culture speaking at the valedictory ceremony of State-level Yakshagana Sammalena in Udupi on Sunday, February 12. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Sunday, February 12, said that the government is committed to organise Vishwa Yakshagana Sammelana and preparations for the same will begin next year.

Speaking at the valedictory of the first State-level two-day integrated Yakshagana Sammelana organised by the government in Udupi, he said that debates are on, regarding organising a global level Yakshagana convention. The government will organise such a convention and preparations will begin next year.

The Minister said that Department of Kannada and Culture will create a data bank of Yakshagana and its artistes. Preparations for the same will begin immediately. The data bank will have information on different schools of Yakshagana and its artistes and related matters.

Stating that Yakshagana reflected Indian culture, he said that the first Yakshagana Sammelana was organsied in a short span of time that is one month. The government had allocated ₹2 crore for it in the last State Budget. Though there were demands for organising a State-level Yakshagana Sammelana, no governments had taken the lead earlier.

The Minister said that the government has given due recognition to Yakshagana. It awarded four Rajyotsava awards to Yakshagana last year.

Resolutions

Meanwhile, the sammelana which passed 13 resolutions demanded that a National School of Yakshagana should be set up on the lines of National School of Drama. The Yaksha Rangayana opened in Karkala should be extended to other districts having Yakshagana.

It resolved that the government should hike the monthly pension to artistes to ₹5,000.

The State-level Yakshagana Sammelana should continue to be organised in the coming years at fixed intervals.

The sammelana demanded that the State government should give due recognition to Kasaragod district (Kerala) while nominating members to different cultural academies, announcing prizes as Kasaragod was an integral part of Karnataka before the re-organisation of States. The district had cultural attachment with Karnataka.

The sammelana demanded that Yakshagana should be introduced in school text books in phases. It should be recognised as a representative art of Karnataka. The date of next State-level Yakshagana Sammelana should be decided six months in advance.

It decided to hold the second State-level integrated Yakshagana Sammelana in Dakshina Kannada.

