Govt. committed to development of Backward Classes: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar presenting the district-level D. Devaraj Urs Award to Mulky Jayananda Devadiga in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday said the government was serious in the development of the Backward Classes and therefore has set apart ₹400 crore in the Budget for their sake.

Speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs, who is called the messiah of the Backward Classes, organised by the government here, he said that a large chunk of the budgetary provisions would be utilised to build hostels that could accommodate a thousand students at various places.

Mr. Kumar noted that thousands of students belonging to the Backward Classes were using the hostel facility for their education. D. Devaraj Urs hostels were established with the sole purpose of facilitating education of students from the Backward Classes. The students were also being provided with different kinds of scholarships.

The Minister said there was a time when people from the dominant communities were leading the administration, including politics. the late Urs however exhibited that everyone had equal opportunity and asked people to make use of their rights. Because of his efforts, leaders from smaller and backward communities could grow across the State.

Expressing happiness over the selection of Mulky Jayananda Devadiga for the award, Mr. Kumar said it was a happy occasion to present the award to a personality who lived during the time of the late Urs.

Earlier, the Minister launched stalls exhibiting the traditional works of people belonging to backward classes.

MLC Manjunatha Bhandary, Mayor Premananda Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others were present. Meritorious students from Backward Classes were felicitated on this occasion.