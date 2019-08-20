Govt. colleges worried over loss of classes

Having lost nearly a week of studies because of the rains, the administrators of 53 government colleges in the district are concerned over the likely loss of classes as lecturers take part in the month-long Technology Aided Learning Programme (TALP) from September 3.

The TALP, that began in 2017, is meant to train lecturers in new teaching aids for the science and commerce streams. As many as 211 lecturers from 53 government colleges will undergo 10-day long training in TALP created for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies and English.

According to plan devised by the office of Deputy Director of Pre University Education, the training will be held in three batches of 30 lecturers each. The department said one lecturer each from science and commerce from a college will be in a batch. It will be held at St. Philomena College and Vivekananda PU College, both in Puttur.

“This programme empowers lecturers with use of new teaching aids. We have planned training such that it won’t affect the teaching schedule,” In-charge Deputy Director of Pre University Department and Principal of Govt. PU College, Gurupura Vasudeva Kamath, said.

Dakshina Kannada District P.U. College Principals Association Secretary A.Vittala said the proposed training will hinder completion of the required portions before the midterm vacation by the end of September. “These colleges are reeling under absence of 175 posts of lecturers, which yet be filled. The government has not yet passed orders to provide guest lecturers to fill the absence,” he said.

A principal of a govt. college, who was not willing to be named, said, “We are already stretched with absence of required lecturers and loss of teaching hours. It is difficult for us to make up for the loss of hours owing to the training.” It would have been better to hold it during the vacation, he said.