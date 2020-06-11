P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, here will offer integrated BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed courses from the academic year 2020-21, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath. The duration of the integrated course will be four years and the maximum intake for the two courses will be 100 — 50 each. Though the government has selected three government first grade colleges, which are lead colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts, under Mangalore University, for the courses, these courses are being offered only in the college on Car Street here.
Govt. college to offer integrated courses
