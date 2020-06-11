Mangaluru

Govt. bus services to beincreased in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha chairing a meeting of private bus operators in Udupi on Thursday.

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Thursday that the frequency of government city and service (intra-district) buses would be increased once schools and colleges start functioning in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said that at present, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was running skeletal services because of lack of demand for city and service (intra-district) buses in the district. People were not enthusiastic about travelling on buses on account of COVID-19.

This was the case not just with government buses but also private buses. It was to instil confidence in the people that he had got private city bus operators to provide a week-long free service about a fortnight ago. About 30,000 persons travelled on city buses during that week.

But the response since then to private city bus service was lackadaisical. At present, only 22 out of the 95 private city buses were operating in the city, Mr. Bhat said.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of private bus operators at the District Offices Complex, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that social distancing should be compulsorily maintained on buses at all times. Passengers should be given sanitisers while they entered buses.

All passengers should compulsorily wear masks. No bus should take more than 30 passengers. Officers of the Transport Department would carry out surprise checks, he said.

Private operators said that buses were attracting passengers only during peak hours and the rest of the time, they hardly had any passengers and that it was difficult to maintain social distancing during peak hours. Mr. Jagadeesha said that operators should run more buses during peak hours, he said.

