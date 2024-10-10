GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. bans all kind of sand extraction around Uliya

Published - October 10, 2024 08:22 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
About 30 architects attended a two-day executive development programme, An Introduction to Professional Practice and Entrepreneurship for Architects, organised by Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) on October 4 and 5 at its campus in Bondel, Mangaluru.

Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Udupi Pejawar Mutt and Sri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Kukke Subrahmanya Mutt inaugurated ‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square’, located at Mandavi Times Square Mall, on Wednesday, October 9 at Udupi.

Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru subdivision Assistant Commissioner S.J. Harshevardhana on Wednesday issued orders prohibiting all kinds of sand extraction in a radius of 2-km of Pavoor-Uliya Kudru (river island) in Netravathi river near Mangaluru. The total prohibition is intended to protect Kudru from extinction and for environment protection. Movement of all kinds of boats, except for transportation, is also prohibited in the declared zone. Collection of sand in the Dhakke (storage yard on the river bank) and its transportation is also prohibited. Residents of the Kudru as well as organisations had been protesting against illegal sand extraction around the Kudru threatening its existence. The prohibited zone includes Valachchil Dhakke, Adyar village, backyard of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management and Pavoor Dhakke on the southern bank of the Netravathi.

No waste collection on October 11

Collection of waste in Udupi City Municipal Council limits remains suspended on October 11. A release from the Municipal Commissioner said the suspension of door-to-door waste collection is to facilitate Ayudha Puja for vehicles engaged in waste collection.

Executive Development programme held for architects

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) organised a two-day Executive Development Programme (EDP) for architects on October 4 and 5 on its premises in Bondel. The programme titled “An introduction to professional practice and entrepreneurship for architects,” was aimed to highlight the importance of professional practice and the need for developing entrepreneurial skills among architects. A total of 30 participants attended the event, which provided practical insights into various business aspects, including types of business entities, labour laws, bookkeeping, maintaining accounts, compliances, TDS, and GST.

Murdeshwar Express composition revised

The Railways has revised the composition of Train No. 16585/586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express by adding one 2-tier AC coach and removing one sleeper class coach. With the revised composition, the train will have 22 coaches, one First AC, two 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 10 sleeper class, four general second class, and two luggage cum break van coaches, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Ernakulam-Mangaluru Junction special train

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Ernakulam-Mangaluru Junction-Ernakulam to clear extra rush of passengers. Train No. 06155 leaves Ernakulam Junction at 9 p.m. on October 10 to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.30 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06156 leaves Mangaluru Junction at 1.50 p.m. on October 11 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.25 p.m. the same day. The train will have two 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, 10 sleeper class, two general second class, and one each generator car and luggage cum break van coaches, said a release from Palakkad Division.

Ocean Pearl inaugurates second hotel in Udupi

The Ocean Pearl on Wednesday inaugurated its second hotel in Udupi, The Ocean Pearl Times Square, at Mandavi Times Square Mall at Kalsanka. Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami and Kukke Subrahmanya Mutt seer Sri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swami inaugurated the hotel in the presence of Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Manipal Media Network chairman Sathish U. Pai, Ocean Pearl chairman Jayaram Banan, MD Roshan Banan, property owner Jerry Vincent Dias, and others.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:22 am IST

